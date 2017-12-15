Indore: ‘Marketeers’ of IIM-I win national level marketing competition

Indore: Bringing laurels to alma mater, a team of three students of Indian Institute of Management Indore has won ‘Pinnacle 2017’, a national level marketing case study competition. The IIM-I team ‘3Marketeers’ comprising Rhea Nair (IPM 2013-18 batch), Palarapu Pavan Kumar (PGP 2016-18) and Tigiripalli Hemanth Raj (PGP 2016-18) won the competition to make their institute proud. The competition kicked off on November 18 and the final results were declared on December 8.

Pinnacle is a national level marketing case study competition wherein teams from selected premier B-schools in India compete to become the best marketing minds in the country. The case allotted this year for ‘Pinnacle’ was redefining the positioning strategy for Allen Solly in the midst of changing apparel industry scenario with international retailers’ entry and rise in e-commerce.

Top 10 teams from all over India were selected based on the strategies suggested in the preliminary round. In the national round, the teams had to prove themselves by convincing the panel of judges on the challenges involved in implementation of the proposed solution. Top three teams were awarded rewards and certificates.

“IIM Indore team was announced as the national winner after gruelling the teams about their solutions. The winners were rewarded with a prize money of Rs 1,00,000,” a release issued by the elite B-school said.

In response to winning the competition the team mentioned their USP as “Each of us was like different pieces of a jigsaw puzzle which, when put together, fit perfectly. ‘Pinnacle’ provided us the opportunity to apply the class-room concepts to real-life marketing challenges and come up with solutions. Overall it was a wholesome experience that enriched our knowledge of the industry and gave us memories that we can cherish for a lifetime.”