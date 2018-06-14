Indore-Manmad rail project: MP government avoids giving consent for cost sharing

Indore: The information sought under Right to Information Act has exposed the insincerity of state government as far as development is concerned. The current case is of Indore-Manmad new broad gauge line, for which railway has stated that the project could not be executed as the state government has yet to give its consent for sharing the cost.

The 339-km long Mhow (Indore)-Manmad project was sanctioned in railway budget of 2016-17. The project, which will cost Rs 10,000 crore, was to be executed with Maharashtra and Madhya sharing 50% of its cost (25% each). The rest was to be given by railway ministry.

Later, union shipping ministry assured to share cost of both the states. Despite this, states had to make financial contribution to meet other expenses of the project. A reply under RTI Act from railway department stated that the detailed project report has been sent to Railway Board from where the approval is awaited. It also said that land acquisition proposal is under preparation while Madhya Pradesh government has not given consent to bear any cost.

Manoj Marathe, chief of Indore-Manmad Rail Struggle Committee, who has criticised state government’s attitude, said Indore-Manmad railway will reduce distance between Indore and Mumbai by 250 kilometres, between Indore-Pune by 320 kms and Jammu to Kanyakumari by 680 kms. The railway line will pass from Dhamnod and Sendhwa, which are tribal areas.

Crucial for Malwa region

The proposed railway will help in exporting goods from Pithampur (houses three inland container depots and one SEZ), Dewas, Ujjain and Ratlam to Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Mumbai in minimum time.