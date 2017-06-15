Indore: Mandi traders call off strike

Indore: Following a dialogue with CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, traders of grain mandi called off their strike on Wednesday night. As per earlier announcement, they had given call of mandi bandh till June 30. Gopal Das Agrawal, president, MP Anaj-Dalhan-Tilhan Vyapari Mahasangh met the CM in Bhopal on early Wednesday. The CM assured them that issue of cash payments to farmers would be taken up with the Centre and no FIR would be lodged against any trader who denied to make 50 per cent payments in cash as was announced earlier.