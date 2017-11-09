Indore: Management-cultural fest of IIM begins tomorrow

Indore: IRIS, the annual management and cultural festival of Indian Institute of Management Indore, would be held from November 10 to 12. This year, the fest has partnered with VH1 and Maruti Suzuki. It will feature star studded performances by KK and Nikhil Chinappa. The rock band Nalayak is also set to perform at the fest.

The fest also includes a line-up of impressive speakers for Envision – the speaker series. These include Dr Harish Hande, social entrepreneur, Kishor Kharat, CEO and MD of Indian Bank, Srijan Pal Singh, Social entrepreneur and founder of Kalam Center, Milee Ashwarya, Commissioning Editor, Penguin Random House India, Madhavi Latha Prathi, National Paralympics Swimming Champion and many others. The flagship events include Ashwamedha, Gordian Knot, Chanakya, Drona, etc.

Management events will also be conducted across various areas like marketing, finance, consulting and human resources. The highly anticipated cultural events include Laavanya- the fashion extravaganza, Voice of Indore – the singing talent hunt, Lasya – the battle for the best dancers etc. This year, the fest expects more than 20,000 footfall with amazing and rocking performances.

Flagship events

– Advaita is the first and only human resources event of IRIS, conducted by the Humain-I, HR club of IIM Indore

– Ashwamedha is an event earmarked to anoint person who shall lead tomorrow’s India

– Beat the market is the stock-market simulation event of IRIS. The event provides a litmus test of participants’ ability to challenge the real markets scenario by gauging their knowledge, skills, guts, intuition, reactiveness and temperament

– Chain Reaction provides you the platform to showcase all your knowledge and enthusiasm about supply chain. It is the biggest and most prestigious national level event of supply chain and operations in Central India

– Drona is the melting pot of the brightest minds of the nation. Every year, aspiring students transform into leaders of the next generation. Understanding what it really takes to sweat it with your grey cells, to overcome your inner fears, and train your mental faculties is what Drona is all about

– Finance League is one of its kind national level finance event which tests the sharpest and the brightest financial brains from India’s top B-schools.

– Foresight, the online Forex Trading event is the ultimate testing ground for you. It will test your trading skills with real time simulation of Forex markets.

n Gordian Knot tests the intelligence and acumen of marketing enthusiasts through various rounds conceptualized around different concepts on sales, advertising, merchandising and strategy.

– Jigyaasa is a quizzing event of IRIS- the cultural and management fest of the college.

– Kalpavriksha, one of the showcase events of IIM Indore’s annual fest ahvan, invites budding social entrepreneurs to submit their B-Plans.

– Klueless is a one of its kind online treasure hunt/puzzle solving event that challenges the limits of the participants’ knowledge, lateral thinking skills and mental endurance.