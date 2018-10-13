Indore: Man ‘takes plunge’ after criminal jumps into pond, ‘dies

A man was feared drowned after two policemen allegedly told him to jump into a pond to nab a criminal on Friday evening. The Banganga police, however, claimed that while the hot chase was on, the criminal jumped into the pond and was later nabbed after a policeman had plunged into the water body. The incident took place in Tigaria Badshah area around 5.30 pm. The man, identified as 55-year-old Manak, was sitting on the banks of the pond when two policemen reached the spot.

They were chasing a criminal Ravi but the wanted person jumped into the pond and in seconds, Manak did the same! Policemen nabbed Ravi but could not trace Manak till late night. Manak’s family members alleged that he was sitting at the banks of the pond when the criminal jumped into the pond and policemen instead of doing their duty, asked him to take the plunge to nab the criminal. Even after the incident, policemen did not try to search for Manak for more than an hour.

One of Manak’s family members reached the spot and requested the police and informed senior officers when a search operation was initiated. Some residents also alleged that Manak jumped into the pond after seeing police. Additional Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey said head constable Suresh Gamad and a constable were chasing Ravi and Jitendra. They nabbed Jitendra but Ravi jumped into the pond and Manak was sitting on the banks. Gamad also jumped into the water