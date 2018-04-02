Indore:

Man takes away bike

A man lodged a complaint that a youth stole his bike in Aerodrome area on Saturday last. According to police, complainant Moreshwar Bhau of Ganga Bagh Colony, said he was returning home from Sangam Nagar when a youth requested him to drop on the route. Bhau stopped for some work in the way when the youth took away his bike. The victim tried to stop him but he fell on the ground and injured his face.

Three booked for demanding dowry

Police booked three persons for demanding dowry and harassing a woman on Saturday. According to police, 37-year-old Arpita Baitha, a resident of Mahalxmi Nagar, stated in her complaint that she got married six years back to Rajkumar Baitha. Recently, her husband, her father in-law Vishnu and mother in-law Rukmani, all residents of Jharkhand, were demanding Rs 10 lakh as dowry. On refusing, the accused physically and mentally harassed her and later kicked her out of the house following which she returned to the city and reported the incident to police.

Burglary reported

Thieves broke into a locked house at Gulab Bagh Colony in Lasudiya area on Saturday. According to police, complainant Priyatama Soni said that she had gone for some work on Saturday and when she returned she found her house burgled. The thieves took away gold ornaments, LED TV and Rs 22,000 cash. In another incident, Navdeep Singh alleged that some unidentified persons broke into his house and took away gold ornaments and other valuables at Niranjanpur near Khalsa Chowk on late Friday night.

Man duped by three

Police booked three persons for duping a man by forging documents in Chandan Nagar area on Saturday. According to police, complainant Shahzad Khan alleged that accused Hameed Mohammad, Mohammad Afgan and Mustkim duped him of Rs 50,000 by forging documents of fake plot registry on November 18, 2013. Later when the victim found about the fraud, he reported the incident to police.