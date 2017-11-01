Indore: Man kills estranged wife, surrenders with body

Indore: In a shocking incident, a man surrendered to police with dead body of her wife after allegedly strangulating her to death inside his car on highway on Monday late night. CSP Akhilesh Renwal said that the accused, identified as Pappu Chouhan, resident of Gandhi Nagar, reached Gandhi Nagar police station at around 11.45 pm on Monday and informed the policemen that he had killed his wife Laadkunwarbai Chouhan (30) and her body was kept inside the car.

Shocked to find the corpse inside the car, policemen at the station immediately tipped off senior police officials, following which CSP and police station in charge RS Saktwat reached the spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that Laadkunwar got married with Pappu in 2003 and the couple had two children. However, the victim had been staying with her parents in Dhamnod since last six months after the couple developed dispute over some family matters.

The accused revealed to police that on the day of the incident he met his wife in Dhamnod and on their way back to Indore had an altercation with her over the old issue. The situation turned violent when he strangulated his wife with a piece of rope. After killing his wife on highway falling under Manpur police station, the accused roamed around with the body of her deceased wife for some time before taking it to the police station to surrender.

Police station in charge Saktawat said that the body was sent for autopsy. The accused was also handed over to Manpur police station for further investigation. Sources claimed that a case on their dispute was pending decision in family court. The accused had gone to her wife’s place to reconcile and bring her back home. But sadly, while discussing on the old dispute, they again picked up a fight, leading to the killing of the victim.