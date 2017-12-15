Indore: Man held for duping many on pretext of providing jobs

Indore: City cyber cell officials arrested a person from Maharashtra for allegedly duping unemployed people in the name of providing them jobs on Thursday. The accused was in jail in another case and was arrested after the permission of the local court.

SP (cyber cell) JItendra Singh said that victims, Gourishankar Sharma of Tukoganj, Megha Parashar of Nipania, Manju Bhanwar of Usha Nagar and Sandhya Sharma of Scheme Number 71 had lodged a complaint that a person had contacted Gourishankar’s son Karan and gave a link to get jobs. Karan had transferred Rs 1000 on the site for registration as instructed by the accused. The accused later fraudulently transferred Rs 17,998 from victims’ bank accounts to two e-wallets. Investigation into the case was started by SI Jitendra Chouhan and Ashish Shukla, who found that the money was transferred in a bank account of Rambabu Chouhan in Delhi from the e-wallets. Cell official despite trying failed to trace Rambabu.

A case under section 420 of the IPC and 66-D of IT Act was registered against unidentified persons in the incident. During investigation, the cell team contacted other states where some accused were arrested for committing similar crimes. The team later came to know about accused Himanshu Arora, who was in jail in another case in Wardha district of Maharashtra. Himanshu revealed some mobile numbers which were used in the crime.

The team requested local court and arrested Himanshu from the jail, who during sustained interrogation revealed that he had taken the websites from Gurvinder Singh of Delhi on rent and opened an office of tele-calling to dupe unemployed persons in the name of jobs. He further revealed that he used to steal money from bank accounts of unemployed persons and transfer it to the bank account of his step father Rambabu Chouhan. The mobile numbers used in tele-calling were availed by one of his friend Vipul Arora through Gurvinder.

A search is on for the other accused involved in the crime. It is said that the accused so far has duped people in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.