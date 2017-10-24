Indore: Man brutally kills wife in front of son

Indore: A 35-year-old woman was brutally killed by her husband under Kanadiya police station jurisdiction on Monday. After killing his wife, the accused locked the room along with his elder son and fled the spot with two younger children. According to the children, the accused was in inebriated state and had quarreled with the woman after she refused to give him money.

Kanadiya police station incharge ML Chouhan said that the incident took place in IDA Building at Bhuri Tekri around 5 am on Monday. On getting information, police reached at the building and found blood stained body of deceased Anita in her flat. Deceased’s son Amit told police that his mother Anita was killed by his father Shekhar Bhuriya in front of him. He further told the police that Shekhar had an argument with Anita in the night after which he had thrashed her. Shekhar was under the influence of liquor and was demanding money from Anita which she refused to give. This led to quarrel between them after which he started beating her again. Later, he banged her on the floor repeatedly till she died. All this happened in front of Amit and he tried to save his mother but his father thrashed him and threatened to kill him too.

Amit told police that after killing his mother, Shekhar locked the house leaving him inside along with Anita’s body and fled with his two younger brothers, eight-year-old Rahul and six-year-old Lucky. Somehow, Amit cried for help and reported the matter to his neighbour who informed the police about the incident.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Shekhar is a mason and was staying in flat number 301 of IDA building with wife Anita, children Sumit, Amit, Rahul and Lucky. At the time of the incident Sumit was at his maternal uncle’s house, flat number 311, in the same building. Police have registered a case and sent the body for autopsy and launched a search to nab accused Shekhar.