Indore: Man beats up female attendant at MYH

Indore: A woman of Ratlam Kothi area was thrashed and harassed by a man following an altercation at MY Hospital on Tuesday. According to police, the victim alleged that her father is a heart patient and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The victim’s father is admitted in ward 16 and was resting when accused Jeetu Alias Jitendra Panchal, a resident of Banganga started shouting in the hospital, police said. The victim alleged that she requested the accused to stop but Jeetu started fighting. Later, the accused thrashed the complainant because of which her clothes were also torn. police have registered a complaint against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC.

In another incident, police booked two persons for illegal selling and purchasing of diesel in Mangliya area on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, police cordoned off the area and arrested accused Manish Rathore, a resident of Mangliya for selling diesel illegally in a van and Aman Yadav, a resident of Chitawad in Palda for purchasing it. During preliminary investigation police found that Manish sells diesel from his shop and police have seized two cans of diesel from him. While two more cans were seized from Ajay’s vehicle. Police have registered a case against the accused and are also searching for the person providing diesel to the accused.

Man booked for harassing journalist

We Care For You booked a 52-year-old man for harassing a woman journalist in Vijay Nagar area on Tuesday. According to police, the complainant alleged that she is a local journalist and met accused Sunil Raj, a resident of Manavta Nagar in Khajrana a year ago at a press conference. The accused is currently a journalist in a newspaper in Bhopal and was in regular contact with the victim for sharing press related information. Later, the accused proposed the woman and when she refused, he started stalking and sending inappropriate videos to the victim on her mobile phone. The victim also alleged that the accused threatened to kill her when she refused his proposals. Police arrested the accused and during questioning, he confessed that he had sent the video and has two children. Police have booked him under relevant Sections of the IPC.