Indore: Malaria officer asked bribe of Rs 18,000: Ex-malaria inspector

Indore: District health department is once again in news for wrong reasons. A retired junior malaria inspector lodged a complaint against district malaria officer for seeking bribe to clear his pay dues. The retired inspector has also complained to principal secretary, health, Indore divisional commissioner and district collector in this connection a week ago. Malviya has appealed to officials to probe the matter and release his payments as early as possible.

As per the complaint, retired junior malaria inspector Ramchandra Malviya who retired in 2012 stated that district malaria officer Dharmendra Jain didn’t clear his dues and stopped his pension. “Jain had given wrong information to the court when I filed the petition against the recovery of Rs 5.59 lakh, which was issued by the department against me by mistake. The court decided the case in my favour after which Jain asked me to pay bribe of Rs 18, 000 to release payments,” Malviya stated in the complaint.

He also said that Jain did not pass any bill or payment without accepting bribe. Malaviya said that Jain cleared full salaries of employees who did not come to office for years by taking bribe of Rs 5,000 – Rs 8,000 per month. Meanwhile, chief medical and health officer Dr H N Nayak said, “A complaint has been forwarded to us by the district administration against Dr Dharmendra Jain. We are looking into the matter and will take stern action if complaint is found true.” He said that he has received several complaints against Jain.