Indore: Making a mark in women’s world, the Soni’s way

Indore: Despite opposition from family members, 32-year-old entrepreneur JP Soni is manufacturing sanitary pads which most people in his village won’t even dare to talk about. Sharing his story, Soni said, “I was born and brought up in Guna in a family of jewellers.” While his family business was quite successful, he didn’t feel inclined towards it at all.

“I just wanted to do something different but I didn’t know what,” Soni said. Finding education as an excuse and only way, he appeared entrance exams for management. “I could not clear CAT but I got selected in some colleges but my parents refused to send me far,” Soni said. He chose to study in Indore as it was closer to his hometown and his parents preferred it over Pune and Varanasi.

“When I got into MBA, I realised it was not fit for me either and I became restless,” Soni said. His idea of doing something unique seemed to be dissolving in studies where he could not concentrate. “I managed to pass examination but my urge to do something unique made me an explorer,” Soni said. While looking for opportunities, he and his friend (now wife Archana Soni) went to an international conference held in Abhay Prashal in 2009.

“It was a closed door event so nobody would let us in, but we kept trying and managed to sneak into the hall,” Soni said. After being caught by volunteers, they approached national general secretary of BJP Kailash Vijayvargia asking for help. “He directed us to another official who made us mediators and further helped us by allotting government survey project,” Soni said. Their ambition became clear as they received more than expected remuneration for their work.

“We got Rs 56,000 for doing a small feedback of the conference which we used to form an NGO,” Soni said. Further, they got a research project for surveying women in rural areas of MP about sanitary pads. “We discovered that 88 per cent women don’t use sanitary pads and that became our idea for long-term work,” Soni said.

They began with awareness programmes and further developed a model to make sanitary pads and put up vending machines for the same at airports and other public places. Though his parents still don’t approve his business and would prefer him to be jeweller, they support him anyway.