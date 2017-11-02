Indore: Maharaja Then & Now: Contemplating changes in infrastructure to family structure

Indore: From single storey houses to skyscrapers, the city has changed enormously in the last couple of decades. Observing changes in infrastructure, family structures and personalities of human beings, former maharajah Narendra Singh Jhabua spoke about various pros and cons of the changes with Free Press.

Sharing his learnt knowledge from life, Singh said “I was born in Indore in 1953 as the eldest son of yuvraj Ajit Singh, but being born as heir did not mean special treatment, rather being more responsible. We lived in a joint family of more than 50 members in our palace.” Learning to live in harmony with everyone in the family ensured that everyone was adaptable to situations.

“I can still recall that we had so much tolerance and adaptability that none of the tiffs lasted for more than an hour,” Singh said. He explained that respect was more important in relationships than anything else. “I remember that I could not talk to my grandfather easily; it was always a formal interaction. Relationship with father was still easier with formal constraints,” Singh said.

“There was an emotional distance between two generations and that was maintained throughout lifetime,” Singh shared. When he became a father, he maintained a smooth relation with his sons. “When I took charge as maharajah of Jhabua, I handled the issues and took responsibilities, but I felt the need to do more,” Singh said. He developed Jhabua tower in Indore and worked in construction.

“The distance between generations reduced, but with growing families joint family structure became rare,” Singh said. Grandfather and grandchildren relation which was formal changed to entirely informal when he became a grandfather. “I have three grandchildren, who not only interact with me, rather they boss me around,” Singh chuckled. He explained that time has positively bridged the gap between generations.

“Negative side of changes in family structures is affecting our children with lack of tolerance, emotions, connections and adaptability,” Singh said. He elaborated that without television, smart phones and other gadgets, people interacted in real life and hence did not hold grudges. “Now, whenever two people cannot sync easily, they switch over to Internet for friendship, hence ignoring relations,” Singh said. Among his most treasured memories that fail to be a part of normal families now, he talked about picnics.

“We use to go out for full family picnics every alternate Sundays but with separate friend circle of every individual and social media, such get together are rare,” Singh said.

FROM THE ROYAL TREASURY

Sharing a peek into royalty, Singh talked about an antique car that his family owns. “We still have Pickard 1932 model in original mint condition and it is among those few things that still hold royal feel,” he said. Talking about his experience with the vintage car, Singh explained that the power of engine is still intact. “You cannot imagine that kind of horse power, feel and experience in cars now, which I can feel in Pickard. It truly holds royalty intact,” he said.