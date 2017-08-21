Indore: LS speaker demands trains for Hyderabad, Jagannathpuri and Bhopal from city

Indore: In view of growing number of passengers and rising demand, Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan urged railway minister Suresh Prabhu to start trains for Bhopal, Hyderabad and Jannagnathpuri from the city. Putting forward the demands to the minister, Mahajan also suggested ways to make the project feasible by planning wise diversion of routes of some of the proposed trains.

Citing the plight of regular passengers, who have to travel to other cities to catch trains for Hyderabad and Jagannathpuri in absence of direct train to the cities from Indore, Mahajan asked Prabhu to consider rolling out of the railway services with seriousness.

Notably, despite Indore and Hyderabad both being prominent Information Technology destinations of the country, unfortunately, there is only a single direct train (Indore-Yashwantpur Express), which runs between the two cities.

Explaining the practicability of the project, Mahajan suggested that the Ajmer-Hyderabad express, which presently runs through Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain and Bhopal, can be run via Indore by diverting its route via Ratlam, Fatehabad, Indore, Dewas, Maxi and Bhopal to establish connectivity with the Capital. She further reminded the minister that the proposal sent by Ratlam division of Western Railway to the railway board in this regard was yet to receive approval and urged him to provide necessary approvals at the earliest to begin operations of the trains after a quick revision.

Indore-Bhopal non-stop

LS speaker demanded that a non-stop train between Bhopal and Indore should be rolled out at the earliest. Reminding the promise of introducing alternate train after terminating the operation of Indore-Bhopal double decker train, she said that now a non-stop Indore-Bhopal-Indore via Dewas-Maxi should be rolled out, which would start from Bhopal in morning and arrive to the city in evening to again depart for the state Capital. She has also expressed hope that the minister will pay attention to her demands of intercity passenger train for Indore-Surat and Vadodra to take favourable action.

Indore-Jagannathpuri holiday special

Reminding the minister about her pending demand of rolling out direct train between Indore and one of the biggest Hindu pilgrimages, Jagannathpuri in Odisha, Mahajan asked the railway minister to run Bhopal-Jagannathpuri Holiday special trains from the city.