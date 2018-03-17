Indore: Low-fare direct flight for Goa, Bengaluru from today

Indore: Air passengers at city airport are going to get additional flights for Goa and Bengaluru and also, a new player as low-fare airlines Air Asia will be rolling out its direct flight to Goa and Bengaluru from the city on Saturday.

With the new flights, now, there will be total flights flying to Bengaluru from the city. Importantly, Bengaluru flight will provide the city flyers with the much-needed connectivity to international flights leaving from the Capital city of Karnataka.

Aviation sources informed that “Under the flight operation expansion drive, the airlines are going to start its flight operation from the city under their summer schedule. In the first phase Air Asia will be launching direct flights for two hot destinations– Bengaluru and Goa.”

Airport director, Aryama Sanyal to confirmed that “Air Asia is going to start its flight operation from the city airport from Saturday for both Goa and Bengaluru. The operation will be inaugurated by performing ceremonial water cannon welcome to the first flight coming from Bengaluru to the city airport at 5.10 pm.”

According to sources, a 180-seater Airbus A-320 aircraft will be deployed to fly to both the destinations. Flight from Bengaluru for Indore will depart in late afternoon and reach the city in just 1.55 hours. The same flight will depart for Goa from the city in the evening and reach there in 1.45 hours. From Goa it will leave after 25 minutes to return to the city.

After its arrival to city, the flight will take off for Bengaluru again just after 25 minutes and land there around mid-night, the sources informed, adding that landing time at Bengaluru airport has been kept strategically to work as connecting flight to Air Asia’s international departures for Singapore and Bangkok. The airline is availing very economic fares and state of the art services.

Earlier on the day, operation of the Air Asia counter will be inaugurated by lighting traditional lamp at 3.15 pm.