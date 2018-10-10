Indore: Lonely Congress banking on Rahul Gandhi’s Mhow visit

After a botched attempt to have a tie up with the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, the ‘lonely’ Congress in Madhya Pradesh has been trying to kill two birds with one stone during Rahul Gandhi’s to Mhow. As the Gandhi scion will try to touch the hearts of people from the upper castes, especially the Brahmins by visiting the birth place of Lord Parshuram at Janapav in Mhow, he will also try to woo the Dalit community as well by visiting the birth place of Bhimrao Ambedkar in Mhow.

Date of RaGa's visit has not been finalised yet but Congress activists have started preparations for his visit which may be either Oct 25 or Oct 26. "Rahul Gandhi will visit Baba Saheb's birth place as well along with visiting Janapav. The schedule will be fixed in a couple of days," city spokesperson of Congress Johar Manpurwala said. He said preparations for AICC chief 's visit are going on in full swing and we are finalising the path from where he will reach both the places. Replying over his public rally, "Manpurwala said place for the public rally will be finalised only after the schedule is decided." Manpurwala said the Congress doesn't bank on other parties and doesn't break people in the name of religion and caste.