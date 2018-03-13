Indore: Lokayukta flays T&CP joint dir, TI over irregularities

Indore: Lokayukta Naresh Kumar Gupta on Monday pulled up Chandan Nagar police station in charge Yogesh Tomar asking why a corruption case should not be registered against him for lingering on a complaint pertaining to land registry. He also reprimanded Town and Country Planning, Indore (T&CP) joint director (JD) Rajesh Nagal for not issuing land permission on super corridor citing a compliant pending with Lokayukta police.

Gupta was in the city to hear complaints related to Lokayukta police. The hearing was held at Residency Kothi in which 21 complaints were received. One of the complainants informed the Lokayukta that Chandan Nagar police station in charge Tomar had accepted a complaint over a property related dispute and issuing notice after notice to him. “The complaint is related to a property registry which is dealt by registrar office but the police are taking interest in it for their vested interest,” the complainant alleged.

To this, Gupta sought to know why Chandan Nagar police station in charge was dealing with land related matter and if there was any crime in it why FIR was not registered. He also sought to know why notices were issued by the TI in the matter related to property dispute.

“Is it to mount pressure on the complainant to grease up your palms,” Gutpa asked the TI. He also sought to know from the TI as to why a corruption case should not be registered against him. Similarly, T&CP joint director Nagal has not being issuing permission for a plaza on a land on super corridor stating that a complaint is pending with Lokayukta police. Gupta pulled up Nagal as well asking if the pending compliant means a stay from court. He directed to issue permission in the matter as per law.

