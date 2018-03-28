Indore: Life’s journey is full of rough roads, say Agnihotri, Malhotra

Indore: Bringing laurels to the city, businessmen and adventure seekers Ankit Malhotra and Vikram Agnihotri bagged the third place in Desert Storm car rally in professional category and returned to Indore on Tuesday. Desert Storm rally was held from National Capital region to Jodhpur in Rajasthan from March 19-23, 2018.

The duo had been hoping to complete Desert Storm rally. “Coming in top three positions is like a cherry on cake,” both said in unison in an exclusive interview with Free Press. Talking about their journey, Agnihotri said, “Both of us love challenges, rough roads and speed.” He compared rough roads with life’s journey.

“I met with an accident at the age of seven and had my arms amputated. Many people feel it is the only chapter in my life. But there have been more challenges in life,” Agnihotri said and compared life with rough desert roads that are full of uncertainties. “Both of us have experienced bumps in life.

But we see storm from a point where we can experience passion, adventure, thrill and peace at the same time,” Malhotra said. Using their struggles to empower their skills, the duo tried all possible adventures races. Considering the tough competition in professional category, they did not want to raise their expectation to winning it.

When asked whether they faced problem in participating in the rally, Agnihotri said, “I am accustomed to working hard because I had to go through a long process to get a driving license.” He said taking part in the rally was not a challenge because of previous experience. “I had competed in Malwa Adventure (rally) and won first place in amateur category last year,” Agnihotri said.

Discussing about the drive, Malhotra said, “It was challenging because roads were rough, rougher than we had imagined.” He said it was competitive because Desert Storm rally saw record-breaking participation this year that brought more than 200 rally enthusiasts from India and abroad. “We had to cover distance of 2,100 km from National Capital Region to Jodhpur in seven days under extreme challenges,” Malhotra said. The award ceremony was held in Jaisalmer on March 23. “We received cheque of Rs 15k and certificate for coming at third place. It has motivated us to try for first position now,” Malhotra added.