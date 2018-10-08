Indore: Lap up the serenity of Lohdiya Kund waterfall this weekend

Wandering in green meadows in the fresh air is the perfect getaway for citizens of Indore. However, many explorers avoid sharing this secret pathway to heavenly abode of nature, because most citizens are not responsible enough to keep these getaways clean. Among many such beautiful places that have not been explored by leisure travellers and commercial organisations, Lohdiya Kund is a waterfall set near village Ambachadan. The waterfall being the centre of attraction provides relief to trekkers with its cool flowing water. The place brings together adventure and relaxing aspect of vacationing in nature’s lap, where you can hang with your family and friends.

Untouched by commercialisation, Lohdiya waterfall does not provide five-star hotels or comfortable walkways. One can experience the true beauty of being surrounded by nature and developing stamina by trekking through the forest to reach this marvellous fall.

How to reach Lohdiya Kund?

Set up for a long drive of 33 to 37 kilometres depending upon your choice of route from Free Press office. Take Anoop Nagar road or make a turn on AB road to reach Ring Road coinciding at Khajrana square. For a faster and a little longer way towards the fall, you can further go all the way to Bypass road, i.e. National Highway 52. Going straight on the route, you will pass through Devguradia then Ralamandal. After crossing Omaxe Green Park, you will reach a circle from where you have to take left and continue to reach Pigdamber.

Crossing Pigdamber, turn towards Medicaps University and continue straight to reach Ambachandan village. For a shorter route, you can continue on ring road towards Khandwa road from Khajrana road. On reaching Pipliyana square road take the turn towards Choki Dhani. On reaching Choki Dhani, turn towards right and cross Datoda. On reaching Mhow-Simrol-Khandwa road, turn towards right and reach Ambachandan village. From Ambachandan, one has to trek for 3 kilometres in the dense forest to reach Lohdiya Kund. One can see the grand view of mountains from here.

Travel Advisory

You can carry a stove and other items to prepare food there or carry home-cooked packaged food, as there are no restaurants or outlets near Lohdiya waterfall. However, do not leave leftovers and plastics to spoil this natural heaven.

On the way, you might come across some Dhabas for tea, but hygiene is questionable. Therefore, you should carry tea in a flask if you needed.

Enthusiastic photographers should carry their cameras as there are various opportunities for clicking pictures.

You must carry bottled water.

You can carry picnic mat and sit around to enjoy your meal on the way.

For trekking, it is advisable to carry rope, hiking shoes and other gears. Do not trek without a guide.

Snack, relax and cool down in shallow end

Having burnt about 200 calories in the trek, you are likely to crave for snacks after reaching this nature’s getaway. One of the best ways to enjoy here is by having a Potpurri party with friends. After relaxing and witnessing beautiful surroundings, you might feel the urge to get closer to the waterfall. One must be careful about getting in shallow ends of the waterfall. The fall in the water is about 25 to 30 feet. The water is about 40 feet deep, which is risky for the best swimmers. One can spend some time on the rocks above enjoying the coolness of water with friends. It is advised to visit the place in large groups only.

Opportunity for photographers and nature lovers

The route to the beautiful through the dense forest is filled with opportunities for nature and wildlife photographers. The waterfall serves as blood line to the wildlife surrounding it. One can observe various species of small animals during the route. People can plan picnics and get inspired by the surroundings. Bird watchers and photographers often fail to capture the essence and sweet smell of magnificent landscape.

Happiness lies in nature’s simplicity

Explorer Shrikant Joshi often plans and coordinates a trip to this nature’s wonder. Sharing his experience, he said, “One can never describe the beauty of these wonderful places in words, we can reverse from depression if we spend enough time with nature here.” Joshi shared that calmness and beauty here is almost meditative. “Coming from Ambachandan village, we realised that happiness lies in simplicity and simple is nature,” he said. He defined nature as simple considering its smoothness in running different cycles. “We can see how our pollution affects these cycles and if we can really control this pollution, then maybe we will have more Lohdiya falls making our life beautiful,” Joshi said.