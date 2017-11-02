Indore: Labs outside city to nab unknown virus on prowl

Indore: Failing to identify the ‘unknown’ virus, which has been taking a heavy toll on large number of citizens since its appearance a few months ago, district health department has finally decided to take help from other pathological laboratories in to discover the menacing virus and take necessary action to prevent its further outbreak.

According to the endeavour, the health department will send medical samples of patients suffering from month-long painful symptoms, including joint pain, to laboratories in Bhopal and Jabalpur in state and also, to the lab in Pune, Maharashtra to identify the raging virus.

In charge of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme (IDSP), Dr Asha Pandit said “We are gathering details of patients from hospitals in city who were tested positive of chikungunya or the mysterious virus in last couple of months to collect their samples and send them for testing in laboratories outside the city.”

She alerted that all the samples tested recently were found negative of both Zika virus and chikungunya, which has added more worries to the woes. “Thousands of people have been affected in the city but the number of patients tested chikungunya positive is only 20. We will send the samples of those patients on priority, who didn’t get any relief from the disease yet,” Dr Pandit added.

MYH to start special OPD for patients with joint pain

Concerned over the increasing number of patients of joint pain, Rheumatology department of MGM Medical College has decided to hold special OPD for one hour in MY Hospital.

According to Dr Sanjay Dubey, “We will organise special OPDs between 11 am and 12 pm in the hospital in which we will prepare a registry of patients suffering from the disease along with their treatment.”

He said that the number of patients suffering from prolonged joint pains has also been counted with the new patient and the practice will help checking the trend of new patients. “We will prepare a report after seven days and hoping that it will clear the trend and types of problem people are facing except joint pain and fever,” Dr Dubey added.

Temp drop main culprit

Amid experts claiming that drop in temperature in city has been playing the devil’s role in rapid flourishing of vector-borne diseases and consequent rise in the number of patients of swine flu and other viral diseases, day temperature further dropped by one degree Celsius more in the city on Wednesday. The continuous drop in temperature for last three days while gave an enthusiastic feel about the approaching winter, the rising scare of outbreak is playing a spoil sport on the sly. The maximum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 30.6 degrees Celsius which was one degree below the temperature recorded on Tuesday. However, the minimum temperature witnessed a hike of two degree and was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius which was 15.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

1 more hit by swine flu, recovery rate abysmal 53%

One more patient has been tested swine flu positive on Wednesday, raising the number of positive patients to 130 out of total 496 samples sent. The recovery rate of patients with the deadly disease is just 53 per cent in the city as only 61 patients could recover and were discharged from hospitals. The recovery records put a mark on the efforts of the department for providing treatment to the patients as they have claimed to start monitoring centres and made 19 screening centres across the city, since the first patient was tested positive.

Citizens body protests dept apathy, submits memo to CMHO

Alleging reluctance of district health department officials in controlling the outbreak of vector-borne diseases, activists of Mahanagar Vikas Parishad met chief medical and health officer Dr HN Nayak on Wednesday and demanded details of the steps taken by the department to control the diseases. The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the CMHO and enquired him about implementation on the suggestions given by Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on the matter. However, the health department officials passed the ball and instead, advised the protesting parishad members to ask IMC officials to buy fogging machines, same as Bhopal Municipal Corporation did to prevent the vector-borne diseases.