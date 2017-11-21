Indore: Katni Scam: ED attaches properties worth ` 2.65 crore’

Indore: Enforcement Directorate (ED) provisionally attached immovable properties worth Rs 2.65 crore in infamous Katni scam wherein large amount of cash was fraudulently deposited in Axis bank accounts opened in the name of poor persons by forging signatures and misusing KYC data of the account holders in Katni.

The properties attached are 5 land parcels in Raipur worth Rs 2.31 crore owned by M/s NMPL, 17 land parcels owned by accused Manish Saraogi and his family worth Rs. 28, 69,656 and one land parcel worth Rs 4,93,710, registered in the name of another accused Manvendra Mistry’s wife.

A release issued by ED here on Monday said, “Katni police has registered four FIRs and filed charge sheets against Manvendra Mistry, Sandeep Barman and Satish Saraogi and arrested them. Income tax department is also investigating the case. They had also conducted searches on the premises of Manish Saraogi and others.”

ED had initiated investigations based on the FIRs filed by the Katni police and found that more than Rs 200 crore was deposited in cash in 39 bank accounts of Axis bank in Katni which were being operated and controlled by the Saraogi family and Manvendra Mistry.

“This cash was rotated amongst these fraudulently opened accounts and then further transferred to the beneficiary accounts through intermediary accounts of dummy companies, mainly controlled by the Saraogi family. The beneficiary company, which has received most of this amount credited as cash and subsequently converted into RTGS, is M/s Nirnidhi Marketing Pvt. Ltd, controlled by Satish Saraogi. Therefore, the money placed in these fraudulently opened accounts of Axis Bank was layered through various accounts and then integrated in the account of NMPL from which they have purchased immovable properties which are being attached,” the release said.

ED found that Manish Saraogi and his accomplices have also used these accounts for selling illegally subsidised coal outside Katni, mostly procured by industries from SECL, using the bills of these fake firms and earned commission through these criminal activities.

Various companies such as Bengal Credit Corporation Pvt Ltd, Saibaba Finvest and MVS Leasing Pvt Ltd have been used to launder the funds and project the proceeds of crime as untainted.

Properties purchased by Manish Saraogi and his family have also been attached, which were majorly purchased from cash gained out of the fraudulently opened accounts through commission business. ED has been investigating further in the case.