Indore: Kanch Mandir road: Illegal parking narrows road further

Indore: Row of illegally and haphazardly parked vehicles along the roadside at Kanch Mandir in Itwariya Bazaar area causes a lot of inconvenience to the people travelling through the area. The road is a heavy traffic zone as it is directly connected to Sarafa, Khajuri Bazaar, Shakar Bazaar and Sitlamata Bazaar. But the road is further narrowed by the illegally parked vehicles. Traffic police officials claim that they have received a lot of complaints regarding illegal parking and they also take regular action against such violators.

Scores of people from different parts of country come to visit Kanch Mandir while local people come to buy goods from the market leading to heavy traffic on this route. The area has a multi-level parking facility in Subhash Chowk but people still park their vehicles on the road causing trouble to the travellers and other vehicle drivers. Many times illegal parking leads to fight among the people. The commuters have demanded that cops must be deployed daily in this area to handle the violators. People visiting these areas claimed that Subhash Chowk multi-level parking is far from the temple and it is inconvenient for the visitors to park their vehicles there. The administration should construct a multi-level parking at Itwariya Bazaar area to solve this problem, they said.

Travelling through the area on a four-wheeler is also a next to impossible task as many shop owners have extended their shops to the footpaths causing buyers to move on the road which further hinders the ongoing traffic. It is observed that traffic police have not made any sufficient arrangements to handle the heavy traffic which is especially seen during the evening hours. Regular actions by police including challans and wheel lock of vehicles violating rules will significantly reduce the problem.

Speak up

I personally like visiting the Kanch Mandir but due to the difficulty faced in parking my vehicle in the area forces me rethink and change my plans several times.

–Nitin Agrawal, Senior Executive

More than two traffic cops should be deployed for managing the heavy traffic in the market area. Sometimes a single cop is seen in the area which is not sufficient to handle the traffic.

–Ghanshyam Rajput, Fertilisers Dealer

In medical emergency cases, much time is wasted in clearing the roads blocked by the illegally parked vehicles. Presence of cops can avoid such situation and help save lives.

–Nilesh Patodi, Businessman

People visiting the shops even block the footpaths and cause inconvenience to the pedestrians. In some cases the shop owners are seen placing their goods on the footpaths for sale.

—Rajesh Verma, Businessman

Sanjay Jain, a builder, said that the road is already narrow and narrowed further due to heavy traffic and haphazardly parked vehicles on the road making the situation even worse. A cop is deployed in the area but the heavy traffic cannot be managed by a single cop. The police must take regular actions against drivers parking their vehicles illegally.

Lucky Sonker, a commuter, said that roads near Itwariya Bazaar and Sitlamata Bazaar become so congested because of illegal parking. This gives problem when there is a medical emergency and quick movement of ambulance will not be possible.

Sunil Patidar, a businessman, said that some drivers are so fearless that they do not even hesitate to park their vehicles in front of shops or on the footpaths. The problem caused to the commuters can only be solved if traffic police take regular action against such rule violators.