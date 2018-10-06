Indore: Jobless youth protest with education certificates

Union minister of state for agriculture Parshottam Rupala got a taste of the wrath of unemployed youths holding agriculture degrees here on Thursday. Seeking jobs, the youths gheraoed the minister and when he tried to steer clear, they laid before his car. Police had tough times in dealing with the angry youths and taking away the minister from protest site.

The incident took place at College of Agriculture where the minister had come to attend a function. The pass out students not getting jobs for past few years had gathered on the college campus to meet the minister. To deal with law and order situation, heavy police had also reached there.

When the minister came out of the function, the students started raising slogans against the government alleging that despite vacancies in forest department recruitments are not being done. The minister agreed to talk with students but as the talks got hot, he tried to clear off. He left the talks in between rushed towards his car.

Seeing this, the students laid before his vehicle. Police removed the students using mild force and made way for the minister to go away. Earlier, the minister told media persons that the government would stick to his policy on SC/ST Protection Act and stated that those protesting against them won’t stay in the game for long. “The elections will show with whom people are with,” he said.