Indore: JAYS to put up candidates for two Indore seats

Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS), which has successfully established a stronghold in the tribal- dominated areas of Madhya Pradesh, doesn’t want to limit itself to the tribal areas. It has decided to field candidates at two major seats of Indore, including Indore-5 and Rau. The party has almost finalised the candidates for both the seats which are crucial both for Congress and BJP.

“We have mulling over the names of whistleblower of Vyapam Scam Dr Anand Rai and Rahul Bamaniya from Indore-5 and Rau, respectively. The names are almost final but the official declaration would be done by the committee soon,” National Convenor of JAYS Dr Hiralal Alawa said. He said that the party will put up candidates for 80 seats in Malwa and Nimar region, including 40 reserved and 22 unreserved seats. “We will not confine ourselves to tribal areas and give a strong contest to the existing parties in Indore and other major seats of urban area,” Alawa said.

JAYS has also got confirmation of another VYAPAM Scam whistleblower Ashish Chaturvedi to contest election from Gwalior (East).

Earlier, Dr Anand Rai was trying to get ticket a Congress ticket and he was also in touch with various leaders, including Vivek Tankha, Digvijay Singh and others. However, Congress didn’t work as per his expectations after which he gained interest in the tribal welfare outfit.