Indore: It’s monsoon, says met department but clouds refuse to cause rain

Indore: The city remained dry even as weatherman announced arrival of monsoon on Wednesday. Clouds continued to cover the city skyline, as pre-monsoon showers raised expectation of heavy rain. However, as regional meteorological department announced arrival of monsoon on Wednesday, the clouds stayed put refusing to cause rain.

Initially, met officials had announced that rainy season will hit the city by June 12, three days before the date of advent of monsoon. Later, they revised the date to June 17-18, citing a weak monsoon. Later, as clouds didn’t pour on June 17, officials announced that the monsoon would arrive on June 22, then on June 24 and finally June 26 or 27.

Defending their failure to forecast monsoon date correctly, officials said, “Monsoon never moves in a straight line. Hence, exact date cannot be announced as its arrival depends on natural activities. The monsoon had hit Vidarbh by June 10 and was expected to hit the city by June 12. However, it weakened.”

On Wednesday, city woke up to a cloudy skyline and witnessed sporadic rain in the evening. Mercury level touched 31 degrees mark in the daytime, a degree below normal, and 23.5 degrees mark in the night. The humidity level in the morning hours was 86% which came down to 80% in the evening. The city has recorded 31.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours raising the season total to 119.1mm.