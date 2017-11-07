Indore: International flight launch gathers momentum, top agency to survey flyers’ data

Indore: Aimed at rolling out state’s maiden international flight from city airport, an internationally acclaimed agency will be entrusted with a comprehensive survey to estimate the most realistic quantum of frequent international flyers from the region.

Findings of the survey, which is likely to be completed in one or two months, will be shared with stake-holding airlines and attempts will be made to convince them on sharing their aircrafts with other carriers on their routes to begin the international flight operation from the city. The initiative to proceed ahead with the project seems to be more result yielding this time, as all the stakeholders have expressed resolve to bring the prestigious facility to the city.

In order to chalk out a consolidated strategy, a meeting headed by CII was organised at the city airport on Monday, which was attended by airport director Aryama Sanyal, former chairman of CII state council and member of Aerodrome Advisory Committee Ranjan Mimani, chairman of MP-CG chapter of Federation of Hotels and Restaurants Association Sumit Suri and members of Travels Agents Association of India (TAA).

Following the meeting Mimani informed that “All were convinced that this was the high time international flights from the city were launched, as the city indeed deserves the facility. And therefore, now the airlines have to take call on it.” He said that figures of primary survey, conducted to ascertain the number of international passengers, were also discussed, but it was felt that comprehensive survey must be conducted.

Mimani, who is also a senior industrialist, said that “Local representatives of airlines believe that there was substantial ground to roll out international flight from the city. Thus, the finding of the survey would be shared and discussed with planning teams of the airlines and on the basis of the outcome they would be convinced to start international flight operation from the city.”

We all have decided to conduct a comprehensive survey by a reputed agency to judge the quantum of international passengers from the region. The survey would be completed in one or two months. On the basis of results, airlines would be convinced to launch operation of international flight from the city. We also have decided to invite some more airlines to start domestic operation from the city airport

Ranjan Mimani, Member, Airport Advisory Committee

We discussed various ways and means to start operation of international flights from city. I have suggested CII members to have a session ‘Connect Indore’ in the forthcoming summit of the Overseas Friends of MP, scheduled in the city in January

Aryama Sanyal, Airport director, DABA airport

The city does have substantial potential to start operation of International flights. In last few years number of the passengers moving abroad have increased considerably. We shall talk to LS speaker Sumitra Mahajan and also seek her support in the initiative

Sumit Suri, Member, Aerodrome Advisory Committee