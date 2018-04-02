Indore: Internal constructions may lead to hotel collapse

Indore: A 4-member committee has been constituted by Municipal Commissioner Manish Singh to probe hotel building collapse incident. The committee comprising Additional Municipal Commissioner Devendra Singh, executive engineer (public works) Ashok Rathore, city planner Vishnu Khare and building officer Om Prakash Goyal has been directed to complete probe within seven days and submit its report.

Following seven points have been fixed the probe:

What was the condition of MS Hotel building at the time of collapse.

Had the IMC received any complaint regarding dilapidated condition of the building? If yes, what action was taken on the complaint? Also, it should be established whether any notice was issued on the poor condition of building.

Any recent construction was done at the building which led to compromise the structural strength of the building and was there any issue related to stability of this building in the recent past.

When and for what purpose the building permission was obtained by the landlord. Whether the building was legal or illegal should also be probed. It should also be probed whether permission was obtained for internal structural changes of the building.

Besides the landlord, who owns or have share in this building and who had taken space on rent in this structure.