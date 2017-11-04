Indore: Inter-school debate: War of words over making student’s grade public

Indore: An inter-school debate contest was organised at a CBSE school here on Friday, which saw students from numerous schools discussing the pros and cons of posting student grades on bulletin boards publicly and coming up with intelligent analysis and extremes effects of both the sides. Moved by the perspective the students brought in, even teachers were forced to ask themselves if making the grade of a student public would at all prove beneficial to them or end up in humiliating them?’

Inaugurating the competition, school principal Banashrii Bijoli Barman said, “Debate not only teaches a person how to win an argument, but also guides for a great amount of essential life skills.” Eighteen schools from different corners of the city participated in the competition. With stiff competition and logical explanations, judges Dr Rekha Dhoot, Jaison Joseph and Manali Borkar had trouble picking out the best speakers.

Two best speakers for the motion were Yukta Kandhari from New Digambar Public School and Aditi Bapna from The Vidhyanjali International School. Similarly, two best speakers on against the motion were Himangi Sharma from Chameli Devi Public School and Jai Joshi. Overall Rolling Trophy was bagged by New Digambar Public School.

Voicing their opinion, students speaking for the motion argued that the world sustains on Darwin’s theory of survival of the fittest. “Avoiding the chance of being ridiculed for poor performance and mockery, students would be forced to perform better if marks are displayed,” a female student argued.

Taking presentation as a mark of motivation, students speaking for the motion shared their opinion. Raising their voice against the display of marks, students quoted examples of Einstein who was expelled from school. “Marks cannot judge a person’s talent and therefore such humiliation is not justified,” a student said.

After quoting reports and studies, a female student explained the cons of displaying marks with intelligent analysis. “If we display marks then it would lead to jealously among students and selfishness, which would ultimately lead to inhuman behaviour,” she said.