Indore: Integrated varsity automation project not feasible: DHE

Indore: Nearly two years after it announced plans to make universities paperless and connect them with integrated automation project, department of higher education (DHE) has realised that the project is not feasible and signalled at giving freedom to the universities to have their own automation project as per their requirements.

“The DHE has realised that an integrated university management automation project is not viable as requirements of different universities are different in nature. Going by this fact, the DHE has signalled at allowing the state universities to prepare their own automation projects keeping their requirements in mind,” said in charge vice chancellor of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), Anil Kumar.

Two years ago when the DAVV was planning to float tenders for automation project, the DHE had announced a web-based integrated automation projects for all state universities.

Following the announcement, the DAVV had to shelve the idea and give consent to the DHE’s proposal for a unified automation project which would not only make universities paperless but also connect them with each other through technology. The DAVV was given the responsibility to prepare draft for the project. After the draft was prepared, it was kept in various committee was its approval.

After two years, the DHE has now realised that the proposal is not feasible as requirements of each university is different. “The coordination committee – the apex body of higher education in the state—agreed to the DHE and is likely to give its permission to the universities to have their own automation projects,” Kumar said.

The DAVV talks ad nauseam about going paperless and in last 11 years it came up with three automation projects but none of them saw light of day. In September 2006, the DAVV had entrusted the contract of automation to Wipro company and jubilantly claimed that it would go paperless in six months. The project could not be completed till 2010 after which the university blacklisted the company.

In 2014, the university announced plans to make exam and results processing system online. It had plans to send answer books online to examiners for scrutiny. It also had thought about sending question papers to examination centres online. For making this happen, the university invited software companies offering identical services in other universities in the country and finalised the modalities. But the proposal was dumped as the then executive council members did not find the idea feasible.

In 2015, the DAVV came up with web-based management project but due to the DHE’s plan to have an integrated automation project for all varsities, the DAVV had to drop its project.