Indore: Indore-Udaipur train to run in evening

Bowing to demand of the passengers, the Railway Board has approved the proposal of change in time of Indore-Udaipur-Indore Veer Bhumai Chittaurgarh Express daily train. As per new timing, the train will start from the city in evening instead of morning. A notification of this regard is likely to be released by next week. A large number of people hailing from Marward region (Udiapur and nearby areas) live in the city, who frequently visited their native place. Besides, a large number of devotees pay visit to shrine Lord Shrinath in Nathdwara.

They were demanding to change the operational timing the train from morning to evening. Taking note on the demand of the LS Speaker and local MP Sumitra Mahajan instructing to change the timing of the train and set according to the convenience of the passengers, the Railway board have given its nod to a proposal of Western Railway of this regard. Nagesh Namjoshi, Ex-Member of Passenger Amenities Committee of the Railway Board, informed that the Board has finally approved the proposal and sent as per the procedure to Railway Minister for his formal consent.

Namjoshi said that most possibly after getting the nod of the Minister, a notification about declaring change in the operational timing of the train could be released by end of this week or next week. Tentatively the train will start running from the city railway station at 6 pm and reach Udaipur at 5 am. It may be point able that the rakes of Train no. 19309 Gandhi Nagar-Indore Shanti Express train, which arrives at the city railway station at 6.30 am are used to operate Indore Udaipur train, which depart from here at 7.30 am and reach Udaipur at 7.15 pm.