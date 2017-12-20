Indore: ‘India not an emerging, fully evolved market’

Indore: On the second day of the 5th Biennial Indian Academy of Management Conference (INDAM) at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) here on Tuesday, Dr Farok Contractor of Rutgers Business School, USA and Dr DM Pestonjee of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, Gandhinagar were felicitated with the lifetime achievement award to recognise their significant and sustained contributions over a long career to the broad field of business and management.

The second day of the conference was based on discussion over innovation, organisation, professional development and hearning along with the

round table discussion and a workshop. Professor Anoop Madhok from Schulich School of Business, Canada; director of IIM Indore, professor

Rishikesha T Krishnan, and emeritus professor of Institute of Life Sciences, Bhuwaneshwar, Dr B Ravindran were the key speakers at the event.

Dr Ravindran discussed his ideas on challenges faced in building institutions in India, while Madhok spoke about his research on Firms, Markets and Crowds: Towards a New Economics of Organising in the Digital Economy.

Professor Krishnan shared his ideas on his work on Industry 4.0: Implications for Management Education. A workshop on paper development

by editor of Academy of Management Discoveries (AMD), Tel Aviv University professor Peter Bamberger was also held on the occasion. Later, a professional development workshop on Indian Insights: Integrating Individuals, Institutions and Innovations too took place in which discussions revolved around Indian values, spirituality and its role in management organisations.

Professor Jyoti Bachani of Saint Marys College of California, USA noted that India is not an emerging and fully evolved market. Professor Bhawuk of Shildler College of Business, Hawaii, USA talked about seva bhaav, spirituality and importance of looking inwards.