Indore: Increase in caesarean delivery reduces infant & mother mortality rate

Indore: Caesarean delivery has always been an issue of debate among medical practitioners as well as common man. But, increasing cases of such delivery in modern times have raised enough suspicion on the necessity of the procedure itself, as many argue that doctors and hospitals use it as a means to extorting money from the patients while doctors have a different story to tell.

A recent study conducted by senior resident in Obstetrics and Gynaecology department in Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, Dr Avinash Patwari, suggested that “Though the number of C-sections is increasing rapidly, the positive side of it is steep decline in the rate of infant mortality and mother mortality.” Presenting his studies at the second annual conference of Indore Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society on Sunday, Dr Patwari stated that “Lifestyle changes are also a major reason due to which patients cannot undertake normal deliveries, increasing the number of C-sections.”

“Increase in C-sections is directly proportional to the lifestyle disorders as diseases caused due to inactive lifestyle is the major reason. Diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity and delay in marriage are the major reasons for it,” he said. Informing about his study, Dr Patwari said that “I have undertaken the observational study under the supervision of Dr Nilesh Dalal. The study found 2342 of 7740 patients (30.42%) at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital had C-section for delivering healthy babies. “C-sections are performed only when normal delivery puts the life of mother or baby on risk.

Some of the major reasons due to which doctors prefer caesareans are extreme degree of contracted pelvis, cephalopelvic disproportion (the head of the foetus is too large to come through the pelvis), uterine Inertia, premature separation of placenta, diabetes, cardiac diseases, vaginal scaring, carcinoma of the cervix, prolapsed of the umbilical cord and foetal distress,” Patwari argued. The rate of c-sections in 1992-93 was 14 per cent which has increased to 30 per cent now.