Indore: In wake of Kashmir unrest, DAVV collects details of J&K students for their ‘good’

Indore: Stoking a potential controversy, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has started gathering details about its Kashmiri students, even as unrest continues in the Valley. In a letter dashed off to colleges, the university has cited the exercise being carried out for the ‘good’ of students belonging to Jammu and Kashmir and sought their details like local and permanent addresses, mobile phone numbers and courses they are pursuing.

“Unrest is going on in Kashmir. So, we are collecting details about students from J&K studying in DAVV teaching departments and affiliated colleges to contact and approach them in case of any emergency,” said dean student welfare LK Tripathi. However, many see it as an exercise to intimidate students from the Valley.

“Such thinking is baseless. We are concerned about the safety of Kashmiri students and it is because of that we are collecting information about them,” Tripathi said. So far, about 150 students studying in DAVV teaching departments and different colleges have been traced. Last year also, Union home ministry had directed states to collect information about students from J&K studying in educational institutions in their respective jurisdictions. That order had invited flak from many prominent personalities, including former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, who had even sought to know the reasons behind singling out students from the state. After voices were raised, the order was put in a cold store.

DET results on Aug 23

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on August 23 would announce results of doctoral entrance test for all subjects except for management and commerce for which exam is scheduled on August 27. This year, DET was spread on three different dates by DAVV. While exam for 36 subjects of PhD and 16 subjects of MPhil is already held on August 10, the university is gearing up for DET for Home Science, Music and Philosophy subjects on August 20. “We will jointly announce results of August 10 and August 20 entrance test on August 23,” said coordinator of PhD cell at DAVV, VB Gupta. He said that DET for commerce and management subjects would be held online on August 27 so its results would be declared separately.