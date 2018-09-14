Indore: IMC may file reply today on a petition filed by Regal Talkies lease

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is likely to file its reply in Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on a petition filed by Regal Talkies operator in connection with denial of extension of lease deed. Lease deed of Regal Talkies, which screened movies for 84 years, had expired on Tuesday midnight. Earlier, the talkies operator had applied for renewal of the lease deed but his application was turned down.

Thought the IMC had not disclosed the reason for rejecting the application, it signalled that it commercial use of the prominent property in the middle of the city. On Wednesday, the theatre operator had filed a petition in High Court’s challenging the IMC’s move to cancel lease. The court had ordered the IMC to file its reply on the petition. The opportunity for hearing was given to the IMC before the court goes through the merit of the petition as a caveat was filed by the IMC in the matter.