Home / Indore / Indore: IMC files reply in High Court on a petition filed by Regal Talkies lease deed

Indore: IMC files reply in High Court on a petition filed by Regal Talkies lease deed

— By Staff Reporter | Sep 15, 2018 08:26 am
The Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on Friday submitted its reply in the Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on a petition filed by Regal Talkies operator over denial of extension of lease deed. In its reply, the IMC informed the court that the lease deed of Regal Talkies had expired on September 12 which was not renewed.

The IMC stated that it would now take possession of the theatre property by adhering to the process prescribed in MP Lok Parisar (Bedakhali) Adhiniyam. Lease deed of Regal Talkies, which screened movies for 84 years, had expired on Tuesday midnight. Earlier, the theatre operator had applied for renewal of the lease deed but his application was turned down.

On Wednesday, the theatre operator had filed a petition in the court challenging the IMC’s move of declining its application.The petitioner’s counsel Saransh Jain informed that the court that the theatre operator violated any condition of the lease deed yet his renewal application was turned down. Jain also claimed that the right to take decision on lease deed rests with Mayor-in-Council but in case of Regal theatre case municipal commissioner took the decision.  Next hearing the case has been fixed for second week of October.


