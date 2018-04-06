Indore: IMC budget passed amid protests, chaos

Indore: Indore Municipal Corporation’s Rs 4824.74 crore deficit budget for 2018-19 was passed without any amendments by voice vote on Thursday even as Congress corporators staged a walkout alleging that Leader of Opposition was not given a chance to place her views on the budget.

“The BJP corproators did not want Congress to highlight shortcomings in the budget so they raised a din when Leader of Opposition (LoP) Foziya Sheikh Alim started delivering her speech. She had to stop mid-way. We requested Speaker Ajay Singh Naruka to ensure silence in the House but he failed. Therefore, we staged a walkout,” said Congress MLA Jitu Patwari.

Defending their move, BJP coporators said they did not let LoP to speak on the budget as she along with Congress corportors had tried to disrupt Mayor’s budget speech on Wednesday. “It was tit for tat,” said MiC member Shankar Yadav.

Pandemonium surfaced in the House when Alim started her speech and claimed that the budget has nothing new to offer as it focuses only on cleanliness. She also raised questions about the houses and shops demolished under the smart city plan and compensations provided to the affected citizens. As she was speaking, the BJP coporators reached the well and started raising slogans against Alim and Congress corporators.

The BJP corporators stated that Congress corporators have no right to speak about budget as they did not listen to Mayor’s budget speech. Naruka suspended the proceedings for 10 minutes twice in an attempt to calm down the situation. When the House resumed, the Speaker asked Alim to submit her speech in writing and allowed BJP MLA Sudarshan Gupta to speak.

Gupta supported the budget stating that it is citizen-friendly. He said the proposed development projects will bring the city on top in the country. “With constant efforts by IMC, the city will soon become cleanest city in the world,” Gupta said.

Insufficient action on illegal buildings

Congress MLA Jitu Patwari raised the issue of illegal buildings in the city. He alleged that the IMC issued more than 6,000 notices to landlords of illegal buildings but acted only on less than 4 percent of total violators. “There too, the action was selective,” he alleged. He praised IMC for cleanest city tag but added that the responsibility of 10 deaths in Hotel MS building collapse lies on IMC. He flayed the Mayor for increasing user charge for garbage collection and said it’s a hidden increase in tax.

He also flayed IMC for focusing on stray cows while not paying attention to menace of pigs and stray dogs.

After his speech, the Congress staged walkout. The Mayor stood up and said that she wanted to answer all the questions raised by Jitu Patwari but he left before listening to her replies.

Why take loan of Rs 1700 cr to repay old loans?

Independent corporator Rubina Khan flayed BJP-led IMC for planning to take loan of Rs 1700 crore to repay old loans. “This is not nice practice. You earn and repay loans from your own resources. Don’t take new loans to repay old ones,” she said. She also took BJP for task for not letting Alim to speak. “The tit-for-tat strategy was bad in taste. If the Congress coproators had created disruption during speech of the Mayor, the BJP corporatros should have not done the same when Alim was speaking,” she said. Another independent corporator Rupesh Dewalia pressed for increasing the salary of corporators.