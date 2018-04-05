Indore: Mayor Malini Gaud on Wednesday presented Rs 4824.74-crore deficit budget for 2018-19 while laying emphasis on clean, smart, green and safe Indore. In her fourth budget, Mayor projected an expenditure of Rs 4824.73 crore against an estimated income of Rs 4765.53 crore for 2018-19. With five percent allocation for reserve fund, the total budget deficit stands at Rs 92.38 crore.

Starting her budget speech, Gaud said, “We are a clean, healthy, beautiful and a smart city. Now, we need to make our city green and safe too.” She said Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which has been taking steps for enhancing green cover in the city will now focus on making the city safe as well.

Patting BJP-led IMC on its back for maintaining cleanliness in the city, Gaud said that percentage of dust particles in air has reduced by 42 percent as IMC has been cleaning dust from roads. “As a result, numbers of patients suffering from diseases have declined and sale of drugs has reduced to Rs 25 crore from Rs 30 crore,” she said.

Rs 100 cr for safe Indore

Mayor said that walking safely on roads (which are full of vehicles) is a biggest challenge in the city. “Women remain worried till members of their families return home. We need to address these concerns.” For safe Indore, a 12-point charter has been prepared by IMC, which will be implemented with help from district administration and traffic police this fiscal. The charter includes safety of pedestrians, safety of children, facilities for the disabled people, lights on road, traffic control facility, public transport connectivity and heavy traffic management.

IMC would develop footpaths for pedestrians, foot over-bridge, no-vehicle zone, installation of traffic lights with help from technical experts with immediate effect. Besides Musakhedi, Azad Nagar and Agresen squares will be developed this fiscal.

Precast dividers will be installed on roads between aerodrome police station to airport and from MY Hospital to Madhu Milan square. Left turns of Teen Imli, New Palasia, Patrakar Colony, Kalani Nagar, Palhar Nagar, Indore Wire, Mahesh Guard Line, High Court square will be widened. A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for the purpose.

Increase in door-to-door garbage user charges

The Mayor proposed to increase the user charge for door-to-door garbage collection from Rs 60 per month to Rs 100 for each household and Rs 100 to Rs 150 per month for each commercial establishment. “Total expenditure on the door-to-door garbage collection is about Rs 160 crore, which includes salary of sanitation workers, maintenance of vehicles and fuel for vehicles whereas the total collection for user charge is merely Rs 40 core. To reduce the deficit, we need to increase user charges,” she said.

She also stated that IMC would spend Rs 18 crore on construction of public and individual toilets in 2018-19. Rs 320 cr for supply of water. A provision of Rs 320 crore has been made for water supply in fiscal 2018-19. Besides, Rs 12 crore have been allocated for supply of water through 275 tankers in the city this fiscal.

For supply of water to 29 villages added to the municipal limits in 2014, Rs 631 crore have already sanctioned under AMRUT scheme, a major part of which will be spent this fiscal. Besides, Rs 26 crore have been allocated for repairing pipelines laid under Narmada Phase-I and II.

260 new buses for public transport

At present, 140 Atal city buses, 65 inter-city and 65 midi-city buses are plying in the city. Mayor proposed to ply 260 more such buses. She also stated that DPR for rolling out 40 electricity buses have been approved by the central government.

Kahn and Saraswati rivers

Stating that Kahn and Saraswati rivers are a priority of her council, Mayor said silt has been removed from riverbed upto three kilometres. The sewerage trapping work to check flow of dirty water from six nullahs into rivers has to be done. A provision of Rs 71.5 crore has been made for the work.

Roads and bridges

The IMC has proposed Rs 60 crore for widening of stretch between Vyas bridge and airport police station. Besides, the road from Navlakha to MR-10 via Azad Nagar Square and Musakhedi would also be laid this year. Renovation of old bridges would also be carried out this fiscal for which provision of Rs 65 crore has been made. Besides, provision of Rs 20 crore has been made for construction of nine foot-bridges on BRTS.

Rs 70 cr for green Indore

The Mayor stated that saplings planted on road dividers, green belts and squares were being destroyed either by stray cattle or by smoke emitted by vehicles. “We have rid the city of stray cattle and increased heights of road dividers to save saplings. We are also planting saplings alongside roads to make city greener. We are planting trees alongside eastern and western ring road and also along those roads, which are not part of green belt. Besides, we are planting trees in gardens,” she said. A provision of Rs 70 crore has been made for development of gardens in the city.

Sports

The budget has made provision for development of sports centres in each assembly segment.