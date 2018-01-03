Indore: IMA Strike: OPD patients badly hit, emergency services exempted

Indore: About 1,900 members of Indian Medical Association-Indore branch joined the nationwide strike against National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill on Tuesday as most of the clinics remained closed and outdoor patients department in private hospitals badly hit in city. Though emergency services in the clinics were not unaffected due to the strike, those reached the hospitals to visit doctor in OPD had to return without getting treatment. However, the strike was called off at the afternoon when the government presented the Bill to the standing committee of Lok Sabha.

The IMA has been protesting against the proposed constitution of National Medical Council (NMC) in place of Medical Council of India (MCI) and called it an anti-patient, anti-medical education bill, pro-rich and pro-private institution Bill. President of IMA-Indore, Dr Sanjay Londhe said, The bandh by doctors was successful as not only government but private hospitals too had joined the protest against NMC Bill. He said, Though we took care of emergency services, the government left no opting for us expect striking work. We welcome the decision of sending the Bill to the standing committee as we will get a chance to put our views before the Bill gets passed.

IMA also called an emergency in-house meeting on Tuesday in which more than 300 doctors took part and planned strategies for the situation of indefinite strike if required in future. We have got a chance to put our views but if the Bill is not amended then we will go on indefinite strike, Dr

Londhe said adding Our major concern is that NMC has provision under Schedule IV under which the practitioners of Ayurveda, Homeopathy and other system of medicines will get registration in modern medicines after which they will be able to prescribe modern medicines to the patients.