Indore: IMA, social orgs, citizens join hands in war on mosquitoes

Indore: In the wake of unabated outbreak of vector borne diseases in city, a large number of citizens have pulled up their sleeves to join the fight against the menace and expressed their support to a campaign to be launched by Indore chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) within a week simultaneously all across the city.

During a meeting held on Friday to chalk out a plan of action, various NGOs, schools, hospitals and organisations gave their nod to participate actively in the campaign against mosquitoes and also, offered to play the role of nodal point in their respective wards.

President of IMA-Indore, Dr Sanjay Londhe said “Many institutions including Gujarati Samaj, Sewa Bharati, Indore Management Association, Khandelwal Community, Indore Jain Samaj, Gurusingh Sabha, CA Association, Maheshwari Sangathan, Art of Living, Abhyas Mandal, Sanand, Sewa Surabhi, GSITS, Khare Coaching Institute, Agrawal Mahasabha, Lions’ Club, Yashwant Club, Old Dalians’ Association, St Paulian’s Alumni Club and many others have joined us in campaign.”

As per the plan, one hospital in each ward will be the centre point of the campaign and one organisation will take responsibility of each ward, he said, adding that “Monitoring will be done from the hospital while the organisations and activists will spread awareness, distribute medicines and pour kerosene and diesel in the water logged areas among other activities.”

A fee to carry out the activities was also fixed which will also be collected from houses or from the NGOs or organisations taking part in it. “Collector Nishant Warvade has also told us to provide help in the campaign and resources through the district health department,” Londhe said.