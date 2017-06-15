Indore: Illegal parking on service lanes hinders traffic flow

Indore: The ongoing traffic is hindered due to illegal parking on BRTS service lanes. It is seen that almost all service lanes across the city are used by people for breaking traffic laws by parking their vehicles illegally and this is also neglected by cops. This situation is observed daily in front of Shreemaya Hotel, AB Road. The vehicles are parked during day as well as in evening, causing inconvenience to passersby.

On late Tuesday night cars were parked on the entire stretch of the service lane in such a way that no vehicle could use it. Service lanes are meant for usage by ongoing vehicles but as the police do not keep a check on illegal parking, people even park their cars on footpaths and cycle tracks. Even pedestrians are troubled by the haphazard parking of vehicles on footpaths. Common people expect police officials to take necessary steps while the hotel management said the illegally parked vehicles were not of hotel customers as they had their own parking space.

Tilak Nagar resident Ankur Mehta said as the service lane was completely constructed, he preferred to travel from LIG to Vijay Nagar by service lane in front of Shreemaya Hotel. But due to heavy parking on this road, he could hardly negotiate a stretch without hindrance.

Businessman Rajendra Kelotra said if the police continuously took action against violators then only this problem could be solved. The lack of police efficiency encouraged them to violate the laws. DSP traffic Pradeep Singh Chauhan said a police unit was deployed for taking action against disorganised parked vehicles. He added wheel lock action had been taken several times in front of Shreemaya as well. Chauhan said since frequent complaints were received for this location, regular action would be taken from now on.