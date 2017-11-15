Indore: Illegal clinics raided; 2 sealed, medicines seized

Indore: Acting tough, the district administration launched a drive against unregistered medical practitioners and hospitals in Banganga area on Tuesday. The team sealed two clinics and also seized medicines from a ‘quack’.

Led by Dr Amit Malakar, the team raided various clinics of the doctors in Kushwah Nagar, Vrindavan Colony and Tigriya Badshah, which were running sans registration. During the raid Anika Clinic in Tigriya Badshah, the raiding team found a quack Manohar Lal Verma, having the degree of ‘Ved Visharak’ treating patients and practicing modern medicine. Team has also seized medicines from the clinic which were given to the patients by the said doctor.

Similarly, the district administration team also found a BAMS doctor Vipin Chandra Palod with any registration in Kushwah Nagar. The team has served him a notice and asked him to get the license in seven days. Dr Palod didn’t have license of Indore Municipal Corporation as well.

The team also raided clinics of a doctor having degrees of Unani, Ayurveda and Homeopathy but was prescribing allopathic medicines.

“We raided three clinics run by unqualified doctors or by those practicing different path to treat patients. We sealed two clinics as the practitioners couldn’t show degrees and requisite registration during the raids,” Dr Malakar said.

“We will take stern action against these unqualified practitioners, who’re playing with life of patients. Action will continue against these fake doctors and a report will be submitted to the district chief medical and health officer,” he added. With the raid on one clinic, many unqualified practitioners ran from the area after shutting their clinics. Officials prepared a list of these doctors and will act against them anytime in coming days.