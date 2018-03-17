Indore: IITI shrinks PhD scholarships to 4 years, ‘punishes’ guides to fund rest

Indore: In a move hitting both the PhD students and their supervisors hard, Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IITI) has reduced the maximum duration of PhD scholarship from five to four years and made the supervisors liable to bear academic expenses incurred by the PhD students in the fifth year.

Though the decision clearly violates the norms laid down by ministry of human resource development (MHRD), the institute’s senate described it as a ‘boon’ for PhD students.

“In order to ensure every PhD student completes their thesis in a timely manner maintaining minimum standard criteria approved by the senate and that no PhD student loses their precious formative post-PhD career unnecessarily, the senate resolved to make the maximum duration of PhD scholarship four years,” read minutes of IITI senate meeting held lately.

The institute however clarified that it would consider continuation of the scholarships for the fifth year of PhD programme in some exceptional cases, but only on half yearly basis. This will be applicable from PhD scholarship continuation applications received from July 2019 onward, the institute said.

The minutes further read: The “Senate also resolved to encourage the PhD thesis supervisor(s) to financially support their PhD students during the 5th year of PhD programme from their sponsored research projects, consultancy projects, collaborative projects and RDF. As a last means, use of DDF and CPDA may also be explored.”

Meanwhile, irked over such sudden cut in funds, the PhD students and supervisors flayed the senate’s decision equivocally and demanded a rollback.

In an email to members of the senate, the aggrieved PhD students said: “Maximum duration defined in the 14th senate meeting minutes is four years which contradicts the MHRD instructions (for PhD programme) that clearly states uniform duration for scholarship is five years.”

“If students are to be funded for the fifth year via DDF, CPDA or project grants please specify whether they will receive the full amount of scholarship as is guaranteed by the MHRD,” the email asked.

The PhD supervisors also stated that they should not be made liable for expenses of PhD students for the fifth year.

“The senate has put an indirect pressure on the guides to ensure that the students complete their PhD thesis in four years.

For any reason if the students fail to complete the thesis in stipulated time period, their guide will have to bear the expenses as a punishment,” a senior faculty said wishing anonymity.

Last month, IIT Indore had also increased for PhD students the number of publications and journals from two in 2015 to four in 2018.