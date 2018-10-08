Indore: IIT raps IMC, wants dredging of Kahn, Saraswati rivers stopped

Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which is dredging Kahn and Saraswati rivers flowing inside the city, was told to stop the activity with immediate effect by an eminent scientist from IIT Kanpur, Vinod Tare. “If you think that you are rejuvenating the twin rivers by dredging, then you are wrong. You actually are destroying the eco-system of the rivers,” Tare said in a meeting chaired by municipal commissioner Ashish Singh.

He said that dredging actually is destroying flora and fauna of the rivers which have turned virtually into nallah over the years. Tare suggested IMC to stop dredging of the rivers and chalk out alternate methods for cleaning the rivers. Tare is associated with “Ganga Action Plan”. His utterance revealed that the IMC was de-silting the rivers without any knowledge for past two years only because

social activist Kishore Kodwani wanted the twin water bodies cleaned.Kodwani had filed petitions in National Green Tribunal which had directed civic body to revive the rivers. “The orders by the NGT were to remove encroachment on riverbeds and rejuvenating it. The NGT never ordered for dredging the rivers,” a senior municipal officer said.

He said that the dredging activity would be stopped and some other method would be chalked out to rejuvenate the rivers.In the meeting, it was also decided that river marking should be define and accurate as per actual and old records. The IMC was suggested that during riverfront development works, special care should be taken so that minimum concreting work should b carried out.