Indore: IIT Campus Placements: 15% hike in average salary offered to students

Indore: With economy showing recovery after demonetisation, Indian Institute of Technology Indore (IIT-I) has witnessed an increase of 15 per cent in average salary of students offered jobs through campus placements.

“More than 85 per cent placements have been done so far and still the interviews in some of the companies are going on. Average package offered to students is Rs 15.69 lakh, an increase by 15 per cent compared to the last year,” said media in charge of IIT Indore, Nirmala Menon.

Campus placements at IIT Indore had started in December and are still underway. It is expected that the placements would be over by the end of this month.

“More than 40 companies have visited IIT Indore till date. The list includes many renowned organisations like Goldman Sachs, DE-Shaw, Arcesium, Tata Motors, Intel, ISRO, Amazon, Directi and Sales Force,” Menon said.

Other big names which participated in the placements included Razorpay, Finisar, MathWorks, Oracle, Cognizant, Reliance Jio, Innovaccer, KPIT Technologies, Bharat Seats, Futures First, CodeNation, Capgemini and TESCO.

So far, the highest packages received are 6 million ¥ by Works Applications (overseas) and Rs 36.5 LPA by DE-Shaw (domestic).