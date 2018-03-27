Indore: IIM Indore at sea on awarding degrees, to take call on convocation day

Indore: With merely a day left for convocation to be held, Indian Institute of Management Indore is still undecided whether to award degrees or diplomas to students of 2018 batch. “Decision on the issue will be taken in the Board of Governors meeting to be held on the convocation day, that is, on March 28,” said IIM Indore director Rishikesha T Krishnan.

On March 22, IIM Indore academic council recommended to Board of Governors for awarding degrees to PGP and IPM students on the convocation day. The council recommended to award Master of Business Administration degrees to students who have completed two-year post-graduate programme in Management and Bachelor of Arts (Foundations of Management) and Master of Business Administration (Under dual degree programme) to students who have completed five-year Integrated Programme in Management (IPM).

The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017, which was passed on December 20, 2017, came into effect from January 31, 2018. It empowers IIMs to issue degrees. But the IIMs are divided on the issue of awarding degrees.In a meeting held last week, most IIM directors favoured the idea of maintaining status quo for the current year. They said degrees should be awarded from 2019. But other B-schools including IIM Bangalore and IIM Udaipur have stressed on granting degrees from this year.

In fact, IIMB awarded degrees to its students at convocation held recently while IIM Lucknow and IIM Ranchi handed over diplomas to their students. But IIMI has still to take a final call on the issue. Meanwhile, IIM Indore’s academic council has also recommended to BoG that students who have successfully completed all other long-duration programmes like EPGP, PGPMX, FPM, FPM (Industry) this year should be awarded diplomas.