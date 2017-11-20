Indore: IIM alumni encourage current batch to embrace entrepreneurship

Indore: After two days of emotional reunion, alumni of Indian Institute of Management Indore bade adieu to the campus giving a piece of advice to their juniors — embrace entrepreneurship. They shared their experiences with entrepreneurship, especially the mistakes they made while running their ventures, with current students and also advised them on what works in the industry and what does not.

The seniors mentioned that perseverance is important to make any venture successful. The said despite multiple failures, they picked themselves up from the ground to become the one they are revered for today. Aimed at facilitating interaction between the former and current students, entrepreneurship cell of IIM Indore had organised a session on Sunday, which was addressed by two keynote speakers– Tarun Alan and Kamal Deep Bhatia.

Alan, who is the founder of Smart Consulting Mobile Application, informed students that his app helps doctors maintain patient and hospital wise records of their surgeries to better track and reconcile the payments at the end of month. Bhatia of the 2001 batch talked about his start-up called College Door, which is a website that helps students in preparation for exams. “The students were thrilled to hear from their seniors and got inspired to create something of their own in the future. The E-Cell mentioned various initiatives taken at IIM Indore in order to promote entrepreneurship,” IIM Indore media in charge Ananya Mishra said.

The students told their seniors that they have recently set up an incubation centre called ‘Clique’, which tries to provide a working space and basic facilities to budding entrepreneurs from the college. The centre also helped them by providing networking opportunities with investors and mentors. Moreover, the institute supports entrepreneurship ventures by allowing final year students to take up the entrepreneurship stream and focus full-time on their start-ups.

“The students do not have to study regular courses, but have regular audits about the progress on their ventures. They are also provided with an option for deferred placements,” said Ananya. “Finally, IIM Indore’s large alumni base ensures that every start-up has great visibility, not to mention the increased scope of funding opportunities,” she added. With Sunday’s session, Footprints 2017 came to an end. More than 200 alumni had returned to campus to relive their cherished memories.