Indore: Humidity continues to trouble, monsoon to hit city next week

Indore: High level of humidity, coupled with increased temperature continued to make people’s life difficult in city on Monday even as the weather office forecast light to moderate rain in the region for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 36.8 degrees Celsius, which was considered as normal. Humidity was 77 per cent in morning. The meteorological department has forecasted that city may witness a cloudy sky with light to moderate rains due to the high humidity.

Cool breeze started blowing in north-easterly direction since Sunday evening, making the weather pleasant but the humidity level started increasing again from Monday morning, which had turned unbearable. However, by evening the humidity level decreased and at 4 pm it was recorded at 40 per cent. The met department said there would be no relief from heat in next couple of days and the temp is expected to remain around 36 degrees Celcius till June 20, while the humidity would be at around 85 per cent.

It said the monsoon would hit the city anytime by June 18 to June 22.