Indore: Human Dynamo: Made for art, she is odd man out in family

Indore: Finding her calling and changing trends in the family of medical practitioners, 28-year-old artist Akanksha Agrawal chose to switch her studies from science stream to architecture after completing her school. From sitting in vegetable markets to learn sketching, she has come a long way to selling her paintings in international markets today.

Sharing her story, Akanksha said, “I have been doodling in my books since forever like many other children, but the difference was that I would get so lost in sketching that the world around me vanished.” Her official training in arts began when she was in class third.

“My mother (Dr Smita Agrawal) sent me to various drawing classes. As I stayed in boarding in Daly College, my mother took special permission to send me to the classes,” Akanksha said.

“Despite my interest and after attending all the classes, I was confused about my next step in becoming an artist,” Akanksha said. She attended a workshop in Ahmadabad while studying in class X and realised that studying science had better opportunities than taking up painting and humanities.

“I took science and those years were tough, because I was never a studious person,” Akanksha said. After completing her schooling, she met (late) Chandu Mafde who took her under his wing.

“He (Mafde) suggested that I take a drop and helped me work on my art. In that one year training, I worked on live painting of operation theatre, vegetable markets, Rajwada and famous monuments in the city. I started enjoying art much more and decided to take it forward as a profession,” Akanksha said. While her story sounds like a fairytale, it has a twist of reality.

“Everyone in my family is a doctor and I still have to hear comments that take art as a light hobby and never as a profession that requires commitment and hard work,” Akanksha said. She often has to miss a wedding because of clash with her exhibition.

“Everyone tells me ‘You can organise exhibition later’ and it was hurtful,” Akanksha said. Finding her better half also helped her find people with new comments. “Surprisingly, my in-laws understood art and knew about an artist’s life. My husband Sabeesh CK and in-laws support my work,” Akanksha said.

Akanksha’s upcoming exhibition will feature her paintings that have been inspired from sea. “I call them mystical conversations because I feel sea can help us in healing and self-discovery,” she said. She has presented her work in various parts of the country and recently presented her work in an exhibit in Mumbai. Her series about sea would be displayed at Pritam Lal Dua sabhagrah from November 24 to 26 along with various renowned artists.