Indore: Holkar College charging 20 times lesser rent from bank

Indore: Another financial irregularity going on at Government Holkar Science College has stumped out of the closet. This leading science college of the state has been charging about 20 times lesser rent from a bank that operates from the institute’s campus. This time again, college public participation committee Surendra Singh Chhabra caught the financial bungling.

Earlier, he had unearthed a major financial bungling took place at the college wherein Rs 35 crore were put in fixed deposit for merely on interest rate of 4.25 precent.

“After the FD case surfaced when I went through more records of the college only to get hold of documents pertaining to a building given on rent to a bank. I was shocked to notice that the college had leased a big building on its campus to a nationalised bank for merely Rs 5000 per month on rent,” Chhabra said.

According to Chhabra, the rent agreement was done between the college and bank about 15 years ago. “Since, the agreement has not been renewed and the bank has been paying merely Rs 5000 per month as rent to the college.” As per Chhabra, the rent amount is about 20 time lesser to the market rate.

As the case is old and principal Rooplekha Vyas is new, Chhabra gave her clean chit but stated that the administrative department of the college is answerable for the financial loss inflicted on the college and state government due to this financial apathy. “I talked to administrative officer RC Dixit on the matter. He stated that his office was so busy in other works that they could not get time to look into the rent agreement.”

“However, he agreed to revise the agreement at the earliest.” The college also had talks with the bank officials who reportedly agreed to pay the amount proposed by the college for its rented building. We have proposed to increase rent from Rs 5000 to Rs 1 lakh. The bank official in principal nodded our proposal. However, they said that they need to take permission of their higher ups for the same,” Chhabra added.