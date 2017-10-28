Indore: Hindustan is country of Hindus but it doesn’t exclude others: RSS chief

Indore: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday said that Hindustan is a country of Hindus. All its residents are Hindu, irrespective of the religion they follow. “Whose country is Germany?…It’s a country of Germans, Britain is a country of Britishers, America is a country of Americans, and in the same way Hindustan is a country of Hindus. It does not mean that Hindustan is not the country of other people,” Bhagwat said.

“The term Hindu covers all those who are the sons of Bharat Mata, descendants of Indian ancestors and who live in accordance with the Indian culture,” the RSS chief said. Addressing college youths at a function titled ‘Shankhanad’ at Chimanbagh playground, he also called about bringing a change in national character through cultural unity amid diversity.

He, however, cautioned that to a change in national character could be brought about only by bringing changes at levels right from the family. Describing family as the primary unit of a nation, he said, “Only a disciplined family can bring about a change in the community and national character. “

Highlighting the importance of an organised society, he said that such a society would ensure sustained progress. “Our culture teaches us about unity. Unity means embracing people of all community. “In ancient times, people used to look to God for development, but in ‘Kalyuga’ people look to the government… But the fact is, the government can go only as far as the society goes,” Bhagwat said.

“The society is the father of the government. The government can serve the society, but it cannot bring changes in the society. When the society brings changes in itself, this change reflects in the government and the system,” the RSS chief said. No one leader or party can make the country great but it needs a change and we will have to prepare the society for it, he said.

To make India powerful, prosperous and “vishwa guru”, the countrymen will have to rid their hearts of the thought of “discrimination on any grounds”, he added.

More than 600 students also performed yoga on the occasion. Earlier, Bhagwat hoisted the RSS flag and a flag prayer was also offered. Malwa region chief of RSS Dr Prakash Shastri, Indore Mahanagar Chief Laxmanji Nawathe, Prant Pracharak Arunji Jain, Chief Guest and director of Shishukunj School Rajesh Mehta were also present. Apart from RSS volunteers, a large number of educationists of different colleges too were present.